Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has termed the Indian allegation regarding Pulwama incident as totally false and baseless.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan is promoting peace and tolerance in the region and not terrorism.

The Information Minister termed the Indian government's attitude as very unfortunate to blame Pakistan for such incidents without any evidence and investigation.

Fawad Chaudhry said people are enjoying freedom and better human rights in Pakistan, while India is violating human rights in occupied Kashmir.

He said the present government wants to develop good relations with neighboring countries, including India and opening of Kartarpura Corridor was a peace initiative in this regard.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan is also playing its due role to restore peace in Afghanistan and taking steps for promoting trade activities in the region.