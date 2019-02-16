Share:

Indian hackers on Saturday attacked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website as a result of which it was blocked

in Netherland, UK and several other European countries.

Foreign Office confirmed the Indian cyber attack. FO spokesperson maintained that India is attacking Pakistan through various means however; this tact of Indian hackers will also be made unsuccessful.

Diplomatic sources say that the Indians are terrified from Kulbhushan Jadhav case and the negotiations between Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and Pakistan and are making such absurd attempts to divert attention.

The ICJ will formally commence public hea­­ring on the conviction of Indian spy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav from February 18 for which a Pakistani delegation reached The Hague on Friday for oral arguments.

Attorney General Anwar Mansoor would lead the Pakistani delegation whereas Director General South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal would lead the Foreign Office side.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that Indian claims regarding involvement of Pakistan in Pulwama attack are contradictory, and unverified social media content have no grounds.

Briefing Ambassadors from non-permanent members of the UN Security Council, the Foreign Secretary pointed towards known tactics of India to divert global attention from gross human rights violations in held Kashmir.

Tehmina Janjua shared Pakistan’s perspective with Ambassadors on unfounded allegations by India after the attack.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized continued importance of implementing the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir.