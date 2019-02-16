Share:

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi

The two brotherly states of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are tied in an eternal Islamic bond. Our extremely close bilateral relations, deeply ingrained in a unique blend of religion, history, culture and common geo-political, economic and commercial interests make us the closest allies in the Muslim world. Since the creation of Pakistan in 1947 we have stood with each other at every occasion and on every front and have strongly defended each other’s political and territorial integrity and interests in every way conceivable.

Being the birthplace of Islam and home to Islam’s two holiest sites of Masjid al Haram and Masjid un Nabwi, Saudi Arabia is sacred to the people of Pakistan like no other place. They pray five times a day facing Makkah and every year millions of Pakistani Muslims visit Saudi Arabia to perform Haj. Besides this deep sense of sacredness the presence of at one time more than 2.7 million Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia, the highest number of overseas Pakistanis in the world also reflects the depth of our two countries’ long standing economic relations. The Royal Family of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has always been Pakistan’s best friend and benefactor, generously helping its people during their worst crises and in times of dire need. The $6 billion Saudi support package to bolster Pakistan’s dwindling finances is the latest reminder of this unprecedented spirit of unconditional brotherhood and assistance that exists between our two countries.

Against this background, the visit to Pakistan of His Royal Highness Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud is tipped to take the historic Pak-Saudi relationship to an altogether new and unprecedented strategic level. During this visit the expected announcement of the $14 billion Saudi investment package, the biggest in the history of Pak-Saudi bilateral relations shall not only herald a new era of Pak-Saudi strategic ties in diverse economic fields, but also usher a period of unprecedented economic growth and prosperity for the people of Pakistan. The package will pave the way for Saudi Arabia to venture into long-term mutually beneficial investment projects in Pakistan, and to also become the second biggest investment partner in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This will indeed be a giant leap and a win-win for all the stake holders in coming days.

Undoubtedly, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan have always maintained a vast and dynamic strategic relationship and an age-old bond of friendship; but this new $14 billion Saudi investment package in effect reflects the new Saudi vision aimed at diversifying its economic interests through partnering in new commercial ventures with close and non-Arab allies like Pakistan.

The driving force behind this unprecedented strategic vision is the dynamic and young Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed Bin Salman whose Vision 2030 plan envisages to reduce dependence on oil exports and transform his country into a future global and regional investment power house. Widely popular in Arab and Muslim youth for his visionary economic and social policies and for his far-reaching anti-corruption drive, Prince Muhammed Bin Salman has all the potential to lead the Muslim world from the front in coming days. Since Pakistan is also going through a phase of social and economic reconstruction and a high level accountability process side by side, we in Pakistan can genuinely appreciate Prince Salman’s efforts at transforming his country according to his Vision 2030.

We are now living in an era of fifth generation warfare with cyber space as its main tool. Today the multiple tactics of this warfare have made nations vulnerable to mass destruction, large-scale data transfers, social media vilification trials of their leaders and dissemination of misinformation. This situation demands a new security agreement between Islamic countries like Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enabling them overcome their vulnerabilities and thwart all attempts at destabilizing their economic, political and social structures and transformation agendas. It will not be out of place to see the forthcoming visit of the honorable Saudi royal to Pakistan also in this perspective and to hope and anticipate that this future economic partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will enable the two to jointly and decisively frustrate the vested designs of their common adversaries.

I wish Pakistan and Saudi Arabia all the best in the coming days and pray for their success in this unique and unprecedented partnership. Long Live Pakistan Saudi Arabia Relationship.