Masjid Aisha has a capacity of 47,084 worshipers. It is also called Al-Rajhi mosque and is located (Muzdalefa Road/3th ring Road before Al-Taif Road detour) in Al-Naseem neighborhood (south of Al-Azizeyyah and north of Al-Awali district) (Exactly at the eastern foot of Jabal Thawr “Mount Thawr”).It is the Place where People of Makkah put Ihram and people doing subsequent Umrah renew their Ihram.