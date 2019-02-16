Share:

Masjid Al Ghamama is built on the site where the Prophet (S.A.W.) performed the Eid salah during the last years of his life. This masjid is also known as Masjid Al Eid. According to some reports the Prophet (S.A.W.) performed the Eid salah here during the last four years of his life. This is also the location where the Prophet (s.a.w.) performed Salatul Istiskah (a special salah for invocation of rain). The word Al Ghamama means clouds which suddenly appeared and brought rain after the Prophet (S.A.W.) has performed the prayer.