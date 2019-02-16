Share:

The Prophet’s Mosque was built by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) situated in the city of Medina in Saudi Arabia. It was the third mosque built in the history of Islam, and is now one of the largest mosques in the world. It is the second-holiest site in Islam, after the Great Mosque in Mecca. It is always open, regardless of date or time. The site of this great mosque was adjacent to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad’s (PBUH) house after his migration from Mecca to Medina. There was a raised platform for the people who taught the Quran. Subsequent Islamic rulers greatly expanded and decorated it. In 1909, it became the first place in the Arabian Peninsula to be provided with electrical lights. The mosque is under the control of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. The mosque is located in what was traditionally the center of Medina, with many hotels and old markets nearby. It is a major pilgrimage site. All the Muslims who perform the Hajj go on to Medina to visit this holy mosque.