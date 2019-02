Share:

It is the place where pilgrims coming from Madina wishing to perform Umrah or Hajj enter into ihram before they set for Makkah. It was first built during the time of Umar bin Abdul Aziz as governor of Al-Madinah (87-93 A.H./706-712 A.D.) and renovated several times afterwards, the last of which was during the time of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Fahd bin Abdul Aziz, who ordered its area to be increased several times and to be provided with necessary facilities.