Former foreign minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, talking exclusively to The Nation said that Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in difficult times but the visit of Saudi Crown Price Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan will help bring both the countries even closer.

"Pakistan will get the much needed capital for its development and Saudi Arabia will ensure long-time customers both in Pakistan and China through a pipeline to be built between Gwadar and Xinxiang".

He said: "Saudi Arabia and UAE, its closest partner in the GCC, have helped Pakistan overcome Pakistan’s current balance of payments difficulties by depositing 3 Billion dollars each to bolster Pakistan’s reserves. UAE is also thinking of investing in a refinery in Pakistan. It is very important that both these countries are making big investments in a project under China Pakistan Economic Corridor. I am sure that the Chinese are on board; otherwise this would not have happened. The investments by both will take our relations to even higher level". Recalling the history of Pakistan's relations with some important countries, the former foreign minister said: "Pakistan has a very strong relationship with Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran based on historical, cultural and religious factors. Ironically, these are the very factors that drive these three countries apart. This has always posed diplomatic challenges for Pakistan. This is the reason why Pakistan is reluctant to interfere in disputes between them, but is always very keen to bring them closer together."

The current visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he said, is indeed very important. The frequent visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar are obviously connected to Pakistan’s current financial problems. It would, however, be totally wrong to look at the visit of the Crown Prince from this limited perspective. Pakistan’s relations with the Gulf countries, particularly, the UAE, have been through a period of tensions since the beginning of the war in Yemen in early 2015 during the tenure of former Prime Minister of Nawaz Sharif. According to rumours, the former premier had apparently indicated in one form or another that Pakistan would support Saudi Arabia and UAE in their war in Yemen. But, on his return from Saudi Arabia, he realised that the Pakistani public opinion was strongly opposed to the intervention in the war between two Muslim nations. As indicated earlier on, Pakistan has always tried to remain aloof in case such a situation arose.

Said Mr Kasuri: “In my opinion, Pakistan’s decision not to send troops to Yemen was absolutely correct. It was, however, very badly mishandled and taken to parliament in a manner that ensured political and religious-political parties would take positions to cater their respected domestic lobbies rather than to Pakistan’s foreign policy interests. This had a very negative fallout in the Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE with which Pakistan has maintained strong security relationship."

Explaining the point, he said: "Resultantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a very warm public reception in UAE and awarded the highest civil awards in Saudi Arabia. This was seen in Pakistan as a very direct message following its decision on Yemen."

He said the Pakistan Army under General Raheel Shareef, and later on, under General Qamar Javed Bajwa made concerted efforts based on old military linkages to rectify the situation. Pakistan has maintained troops in Saudi Arabia over the decades for the purpose of ensuring internal stability in the kingdom. Moreover, it has trained defence forces in UAE and Bahrain. "The Gulf States,” the former foreign minister said, “are very important for Pakistan. Millions of Pakistani workers send billions of dollars in the form of expatriate earnings. It is not often realised that GCC is Pakistan’s maritime neighbour, besides India, Iran, Afghanistan and China which are its direct land neighbours. As the largest and the most powerful country, Saudi Arabia has played a major role in consolidating and strengthening the Gulf Cooperation Council. Besides, Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in its time of need, whether it be a natural disaster such as the 2005 earthquake in Kashmir and Northern areas, or, in crisis situations following Pakistan’s detonation of nuclear devices in May 1998 after India’s tests earlier."

