Pakistan on Saturday submitted its written reply in the ongoing Kulbhushan Jadhav case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The confession of Jadhav has also been made part of the reply. The Indian spy had admitted that he was sent to Pakistan to destroy and spy over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Jadhav revealed that he was tasked with spreading terrorism in Balochistan and Karachi. “He also confessed to be involved in SSP Chaudhry Aslam’s murder,” added the reply.

It also maintained that Indian government issued passport to Jadhav in the name of Hussain Mubarak Patel. “Kulbhushan is a spy and cannot be given consular access as per Vienna convention,” clarifies Pakistan.

The reply went on to questioned that how Jadhav was able to travel to Mumbai and Delhi 17 times if the passport was fake.

The ICJ will formally commence public hea­­ring on the conviction of Indian spy commander Kulbhushan Jadhav from February 18 for which a Pakistani delegation reached The Hague on Friday for oral arguments.

Attorney General Anwar Man­soor would lead the Pakistani delegation whereas Director General South Asia Dr Mohammad Faisal would lead the Foreign Office side.

An Indian team will present its arguments on the case from February 18, while the Pakistani team will be given a chance to present their case on February 20.

The diplomatic sources said that the Pakistani lawyers will submit their statement in response to India’s arguments on February 21. Attorney General and officials of Ministry of Law and Foreign Affairs will also attend the hearing.

Former chief justice Tasadduq Jillani will perform his duties as adhoc judge, while Pakistan will respect the decision of the International Court of Justice.