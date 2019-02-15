Share:

“This is not a new challenge that Islam faces. From its inception, Islam has faced one challenge after another.”

–Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Leaders of the Islamic world praying at the Badshahi Mosque during the 2nd Islamic Summit in Lahore 1974

On February 22 in 1974, Lahore hosted all the leaders of the Islamic world in the summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The city was jubilant as its hero Zulfikar Ali Bhutto presided over the summit, which some of the biggest names in the global politics of that time were attending.

This was the most important assembly of the top leaders from all the thirty-eight Muslim nations. They included King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, President Anwer Saddat of Egypt, Colonel Qaddafi of Libya, Shaikh Mujib Ur Rehman of Bangladesh, Chairman Yasser Arafat of Palestine Liberation Organisation and almost every other monarch, president and prime minister of the Islamic World.