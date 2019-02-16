Share:

Pakistan Cricket Board has imposed a new code of conduct for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 4.

Under new rules, team owners have been granted a permission to sit with players in the dressing room.

Moreover, during the match, team owners and their relatives will not be able to use mobile phones.

However, franchise owners can use mobile phones in the remote areas of dressing rooms and in the dugouts.

According to new rules, franchise owners need to inform 24 hours before if they want to sit in the dressing room or dugouts.