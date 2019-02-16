Share:

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday took notice of producing provincial Directorate of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) Dr Abdul Samad before the court in handcuffs.

In a tweet, the PM said National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman should take action against those in his institution who are involved in this disgraceful act.

Dr Samad is the only Sanskrit PhD scholar in Asia, a full bright scholar and a gold medalist in archeology.

Earlier, NAB KP had arrested Abdul Samad for misusing his authority. The accused made numerous appointments at different archaeological sites in gross violations of rules, the press release stated.