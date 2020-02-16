Share:

KANDHKOT - At least 10 people, including women and children, were hospitalized after bitten by stray dogs in different parts of Tangwani on Saturday.

As per reports, those bitten by dogs included Abdul Nabi, Nabi Bux, Imam Din, Najee­bullah, Ayaz Ali, Sharifan, Zainab and Imran Ali.

Relatives of victims have complained that despite mak­ing complaints to the authori­ties about the presence of stray dogs in their localities, they turned a blind eye to their pleas.

They further said that de­spite the fact that stray dogs had always been a headache, the issue had become more aggravated following an in­crease in their numbers.

The situation has come to such a pass that attendance at schools has dropped.

It is to be mentioned here that more than 1,000 cases of dog bite have been reported from the district during the last three months.

Another handicap is that there is an acute shortage of vaccine for the victims of dog bite throughout Kash­more district as a result of which people are compelled to take their near and dear ones to big cities such as Larkana, Sukkur and Rahim Yaar Khan.