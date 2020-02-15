Share:

MULTAN-Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 151 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, a MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 252,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.4 million was imposed as fine while cases were also registered against four power pilferers over tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

22 criminals arrested in one day

The police have arrested 22 criminals including 13 Proclaimed Offenders from various parts of Faisalabad district during past 24 hours. Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police also recovered 3 pistols, 1 gun, 6.310 kilograms Chars and 100 liters Liquor from their possession.

Further investigation is under progress.