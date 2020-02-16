Share:

ATTOCK - Six including a dental surgeon died while fourteen received serious injuries when an over speeding van they were travelling in collided with a trailer in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang. The injured and dead were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122. As per details, an over speeding van coming from Rawalpindi collided head on with a trailer near Qutbal toll plaza in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station. Resultantly, Salman (a dental surgeon of THQ Hospital Pindigheb), Nazakat, Asma Fatima, Sajid, Zain and Ajab died on the spot while Israr Ahmad, Saima, Shamim, Sameer, Tariq, Faheem, Amir Aslam, Gulab Khan, Bilal, Khan Muhammad, Maqsood, Waseem, Naveed and Khaista Gul received serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to hospital where most of them are reportedly in serious condition.

2,000 trees planted along Kashmir Highway

ISLAMABAD (NNI): More than 2,000 plants have been recently planted on the Kashmir Highway of Islamabad.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) was tasked to carry out landscaping and tree plantation along the Kashmir Highway in the month of January. The purpose of this initiative was to protect the right of way and green belt along the Kashmir Highway from encroachments and illegal constructions. In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan regarding protection and enhancement of the green character of the Islamabad, tree plantation and landscaping work is in full swing and due to consistent efforts up till now 2,000 plants have been planted. The tree plantation is being carried out with the collaboration and assistance of all concerned departments including CDA, ICT Administration, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad. In order to enhance survival rate six feet tall grown trees are being planted. During this designated campaign, up till now 1,200 grown plants have been planted on the section from G-13 to G-14, 250 grown pine have been planted from G-9 to G-10 while plantation of grown trees on the section along the sector G-11 is in progress. Similarly, the tree plantation would be also carried out on the both sides along the sector G-8.

The basic objective of planting grown trees is to ensure survival and proper growth of the plants. Moreover, different indigenous species are also been preferred as they can withstand the local weather conditions. Furthermore, Environment Staff of MCI has been deputed so that survival of these plants could be carried out.