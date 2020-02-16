Share:

1. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon (left) meets with Asif Ali Zardari, President of Pakistan, at the Presidential Palace in Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

15 August 2010

Islamabad, Pakistan

2. Kashmir Question before United Nations Security Council

General view of the 226th the Security Council meeting as Dr. Padmanabha P. Pillai, representative of India, left, addresses the members. The Council granted the request of the Government of Pakistan for a postponement of consideration of the Indian complaint on the situation in Kashmir.

06 January 1948

United Nations (Lake Success), New York

3. The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, paid an official visit to United Nations Headquarters today. He conferred with Secretary-General Kurt Waldheim and with the President of the Genaral Assembly, Leopoldo Benites, and addressed the twenty-eighth session of the Assembly.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Prime Minister of Pakistan, as he addressed the twenty-eighth session of the General Assembly.

20 September 1973

4. President of Republic of Pakistan Visits UN Headquarters

Mohammed Ayub Khan, President of the Republic of Pakistan, visited United Nations Headquarters today, met with Secretary-General U Thant, and addressed the General Assembly.

President Ayub (left) is seen here with Secretary-General U Thant, shortly after his arrival.

13 December 1965

5. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, addresses the UN meeting on India-Pakistan question.

25 October 1965

6. Yemen and Pakistan are Admitted to Membership in United Nations

Representatives of Pakistan and Yemen sign the “Instrument of Adherence” to the United Nations Charter, during the ceremony of admission to membership in the United Nations. Seated at the table in Mr. Lie’s office are, from left: Trygve Lie, United Nations Secretary-General; Sir Mohammad Zafarullah Khan of Pakistan; Dr. Hanna Saba, Director of Treaties Division, United Nations Legal Department, and Prince Seif el Islam Abdullah of Yemen.

30 September 1947

Flushing Meadows, New York

7. General Asssembly Calls for Cease-Fire Between India and Pakistan

Agha Shahi, Foreign Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, addresses the General Assembly, at UN Headquarters in New York.

07 December 1971

8. Secretary-General Visits Camp for Pakistanis Displaced by Flood

Islamabad: - The United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG), Antonio Guterres is paying a historic four-day official visit to Pakistan from today.

This is Mr. Antonio Guterres’s first visit as Secretary-General of the United Nations to Pakistan at a time when the entire region is in grip of political tensions with rapidly changing regional dynamics largely in the backdrop of the lingering Kashmir dispute and the long-drawn Afghan conflict.

During his stay, the Secretary-General will participate in the “International Conference on 40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan: A New Partnership for Solidarity” and will deliver a keynote address.

The UN Secretary-General’s participation in the International Conference is a recognition of Pakistan’s exemplary compassion, generosity, and resolve in hosting Afghan refugees for the past four decades and Islamabad’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Pakistan is an ardent supporter of the United Nations and has contributed significantly to the realization of the United Nations’ objectives of peace and security and sustainable development in the world. The visit will be an opportunity to acknowledge Pakistan’s contribution to the United Nations’ efforts in the promotion and maintenance of international peace and security especially through our valiant soldiers serving as the UN peacekeepers.

During his stay in Islamabad, the Secretary-General will have interactions with Pakistan’s leadership including President and the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, Services Chiefs, parliamentarians and members of civil society. During the interactions with the visiting Secretary General, Pakistan’s leadership will be sharing Pakistan’s perspective on all aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

His other engagements in the capital city will include interactions with parliamentarians, media and the youth. He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change, and peacekeeping.

The Secretary-General will also visit United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UMNOGIP), meeting United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and United Nations Country team leaders, to deliver a Special Talk on Sustainable Development and Climate Change and will plant a sapling at the Foreign Office of Pakistan

At the leg of his visit, Antonio Guterres will also visit historical places including Lahore city and holy Gurdwara Kartarpur Saheb during his stay in Pakistan. In Lahore, the Secretary-General will visit historic Badshahi mosque and Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), besides interaction with the Governor Punjab. Analysts are attaching much significance to the visit of UN Secretary-General in the backdrop of his recent statements with regard of New Delhi’s August 5 actions in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian security forces incessant unprovoked firing at Line of Control (LoC) with greater focus on targeting the civilian population as well as the imperative role of the UN Military Observers Group.

They are also giving major importance to the visit to Kartarpur located on Pakistan and the Indian border. In November last year, the Secretary-General had welcomed the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor saying it paved the way for interfaith harmony and understanding. According to the agreement between Pakistan and India, 5,000 pilgrims from India can visit the shrine daily and the number can be increased in the future