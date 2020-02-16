Share:

ROTTERDAM - The good times kept on rolling for Felix Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam on Saturday. His 7-6 (2), 6-4 victory over world No. 30 Pablo Carreño Busta in the semifinal made him the youngest finalist in ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament history. The 19-year-old star smashed 16 aces past Carreño Busta in an hour and 49 minutes of action, making this his third consecutive win in straight sets. Auger-Aliassime also dominated on his first serve (94 percent of points won to Carreño Busta’s 67 percent); he won a tiebreaker to win a close first set and then fought off a break point up 4-3 in the second set to help secure the victory.