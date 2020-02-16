Share:

ISLAMABAD-Bahria University organised a seminar on “Future of Work – BU & Industry Connect” at Islamabad Campus. This seminar was an initiative to bridge linkages with the industry to learn and discuss future trends and requirements of the job market as well as curricula development.

The panellists and keynote speakers of the seminar were CEOs, top leaders of different industry segments. They interacted with students and faculty through panel discussions and keynotes that were focused on predominantly the Future of Work.

After the welcome address by Rector Bahria University Vice Admiral (R) Kaleem Shaukat HI (M), Patchamuthu Illangovan Country Director South Asia Region World Bank, Aamir Ibrahim Chief Executive Officer Jazz and Puresh Chaudhry, Member Network of Global Future Councils World Economic Forum shed light on the “Future of Work” in the first session. The second session was succeeded by Hassan Daud, CEO, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade, Fatima Asad Said, Managing Director, Corporate Governance and Peoples Solutions ABACUS, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Chief Human Resource Officer PTCL and SajjeedAslam, Country Head ACCA Pakistan on the dialogue on “Demand Driven Education for a Diverse Workforce.” Furthermore, Ghazanfar Ali, Country General Manager Pakistan and Afghanistan, IBM, Mudassar Aqil President and CEO, Telenor Microfinance Bank and Saquib Ahmed, Country Managing Director interacted on the dialogue on “Preparing the Centennial Generation – The Future of Work.” This mega event was attended by large number of participants including students, faculty, industry, diplomats and students of Lahore and Karachi Campus of Bahria University through video link.

Director General Islamabad Campus Rear Admiral (R) Naveed Ahmed Rizvi HI (M) thanked the distinguished guests for joining in for the noble cause of educating the youth of our nation. Director Marketing Dr. Asim Ahmed also extended his gratitude towards the eminent guests.

The key takeaways of the seminar for the participants was a good understanding of skillset and mindset required to come up to the expectations of leading employers of Pakistan. Furthermore, it provided exposure to Bahria University’s faculty and students on real corporate world’s Future of Work trends, changes, challenges and business opportunities.