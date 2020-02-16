Share:

SOUTHAMPTON - Matej Vydra’s stunning strike earned Burnley a 2-1 victory at Southampton to move them into the top half of the Premier League table on a wet and wild Saturday at St Mary’s Stadium.

The Czech player, who replaced injured Burnley striker Chris Wood midway through the opening half, had hardly had a sniff of goal but produced a dazzling finish on the hour. It was a sickener for Southampton, who had looked the more likely winners after former Burnley player Danny Ings had equalised in the 18th minute with his 15th goal of the season.

Burnley had taken the lead in the second minute with a bizarre curled goal straight from a corner taken by Ashley Westwood. Vydra won it when he chested the ball down on the edge of the area and edged it past a Southampton defender before stretching to crash a left-foot shot past keeper Alex McCarthy. Burnley hung on relatively comfortably as Southampton struggled to create much in a strengthening wind. A third win in their last four league games lifted Burnley into 10th place with 34 points from 26 games, while Southampton remained in 13th place on 31 points.

Earlier, Wolverhampton Wanderers were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Leicester City, who finished with 10 men. Wolves thought they had the lead just before the break when Willy Boly headed home after a short-corner routine but VAR ruled that Pedro Neto was marginally offside when he crossed. The VAR footage showed Neto’s non-striking foot slightly offside when he received the ball back from Diogo Jota from the short corner. Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said the VAR system needed to be re-examined. “It is reality now but each time it happens it upsets you. When you see the images, there is not a clear advantage but the law is the law,” he said. “I am positive about the reaction of the professionals and the fans, but something has to be done. Let those who understand do something to have the joy of celebrating. We are in danger of becoming robots,” he added.

Leicester went down to 10 men when Hamza Choudhury was sent off for tripping Leander Dendoncker as he picked up a second yellow card in the 76th minute. Wolves went close to a late winner when Raul Jimenez flashed a header from a corner just wide and in stoppage time Adama Traore forced a save out of Leicester keeper Kasper Schmeichel. But it was a disappointing game between two teams who were expected to produce much more entertainment. “I thought we deserved a point. They are always a threat on the counter. It was impressive for us to keep a clean sheet with 10 men,” said Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers. “We probably could’ve been quicker around the attack - the build-up play was good - but away from home you expect to come under pressure and it ends up being a very good point. We also showed we are a team that can dig in when we need to, not just good at passing, so that gets us going for the final 12 games,” he said.