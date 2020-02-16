PESHAWAR - Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz visited Khyber Teaching Hospital and inspected the ongoing Rs700 million renovation, repair, beautification and refurbishment project and 20 state of the art modular operation theaters.
A detail presentation was given to him by LWI consultant and P&D department MTI KTH. Secretary Health Muhammad Yahya Akhunzada, Hospital Director Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi and others were present on this occasion.
The chief secretary was briefed that 1,300-bedded KTH was built and made functional in 1976. Since then, lack of sufficient funds resulted in poor maintenance of the infrastructure and services (electricity, water supply, sewerage and sanitation system etc) that resulted in the deterioration of the building, quality of services and patient care.
Realising the facts the previous government of KP provided Rs700 million for the Renovation, Repair, Beautification and Refurbishment Project and Rs500 million extra for HVAC system (Heating Ventilation Air Condition System) replacement the old air conditioning system of the hospital.
Around 20 state-of-the-art modular operation theatres were in final stage of completion. As a result of these modular operation theatres, the surgical work load will be shared and the department of surgery will be further strengthened and standardised.