Share:

A Pakistani student, who was discharged after recovering from pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus in a hospital in Guangzhou, China, vowed to go back to Wuhan, where he had been studying for a year and a half.

“I have been taken good care of in Guangzhou. Chinese people are so nice. I’d like to go back to Wuhan to study,” the young Pakistan patient said. “They (Chinese staff) took very good care of us. They were very nice to us. We did not have any problems with communication. The Chinese government paid for my treatment, and they paid for everything in the hospital, whatever I needed.”

A few days after making his trip to Guangzhou during mid-January, the young man, who asked not to be named, felt sick and went to the hospital to be diagnosed with the COVID-19 pneumonia and had started quarantine from that day.

He and his friends had certain concerns about their health situation and underwent some depression due to unaccustomed eating habits. To help them calm and recover, medical workers in the Eighth Hospital of Guangzhou tried all kinds of efforts to find proper food in the market, sacrificing their own rest time.

Dr Li Jianping, one of his attending physicians said the hospital canteen even started to prepare custom-made sandwiches with eggs in them.

Pakistan’s Counsel General in Guanzhou, Dr Diyar Khan expressed gratitude towards the efforts of the Chinese government to ensure the safety and health of Pakistani national in China and expresses his confidence that the epidemic would ultimately be defeated.

To date in Guangdong, five of the 10 foreign patients diagnosed with pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus have been cured and discharged.