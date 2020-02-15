Share:

KHANEWAL-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi has urged the parents to get their kids vaccinated with polio drops.

He was taking to newsmen here at DHQ hospital after reviewing the arrangements made for five-day anti-polio drive set to start from February 17.

More than 0.5 million 48,000 kids of under five years of age would be administered polio drops across the district. The DC disclosed that around 1,279 polio teams will take part in the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said making the district polio free was a top priority for the district administration.

He said that all possible efforts were being made to eradicate polio virus from the district in order to protect future of our next generation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Ikram Malik, Assistant Commissioner Shabir Ahmed Dogar, Dr Fazalur Rehman, Deputy DHO Dr Muhammad Asif Javed, District Coordinator Dr. Ibrar and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.