MITHI - The Sindh government will take spe­cial measures under Ac­celerated Action Plan for reduction of Stunting and Malnutrition to ameliorate conditions and nutritional status of mother and child.

Project Coordinator Ac­celerated Action Plan (AAP) Kashif Siddiqui informed a meeting held here on Satur­day with Deputy Commis­sioner Tharparkar, Shahzad Tahir Thaheem in chair to deliberate on relevant de­tails and execution of the project in South-Eastern desert district of the prov­ince.

The project would target stunted children and wom­en particularly expecting ones in uncovered areas of the district, he stated adding the intervention was aimed at ameliorating health and nutritional conditions of mother and child.

Execution of the project involves provincial depart­ments of Health, Livestock, Agriculture, Education, Lo­cal government, and PPHI and social sector organiza­tion working in Nutrition sector.

The deputy commissioner stressed upon district heads of all relevant departments to play a proactive role in success of the project.