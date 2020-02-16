Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar in a meeting with a delegation of Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) led by Director-General FAO Qu Dongyu explored collaborations for Ehsaas, the PM’s flagship poverty alleviation programme. This was Dongyu’s first official visit to any country in South Asia. The meeting discussed avenues of cooperation to drive forward the progressive agriculture and nutrition agenda and working closely to deliver to the small farmers and disadvantaged people in rural areas of Pakistan.

Dr Nishtar said Ehsaas is determined to change the landscape of poverty in the country by capitalising on FAO’s technical expertise and strategic advice in a well-coordinated manner across agriculture, food and nutrition. Dongyu said: “FAO looks forward to partner with the Ehsaas particularly in endeavours around food security and agriculture development to support vulnerable farmers and is excited to explore new collaborations on the road ahead.”

He continued that in line with Ehsaas vision, FAO will extend technical assistance in food and agriculture to benefit the vulnerable and small farmers.

FAO and Ehsaas can together help communities reach their full potential by tackling the social and agricultural determinants of poverty, through sustainable agriculture, food and nutrition programmes.

FAO is also a member of Ehsaas Development Partnership Group, which provides integrated, coherent and aligned technical support to the Government of Pakistan for the implementation of Ehsaas strategy.

In 2018, FAO launched its five-year Country Programming Framework (CPF) in Pakistan, underscoring three high-priority development collaborations.