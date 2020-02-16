Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that 30,000 jobs have been provided by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government in the Punjab Health Department.

She was speaking at the Second International Paediatric Urology Conference, organised by the Association of Paediatric Surgeons of Pakistan at Children’s Hospital Lahore, on Saturday.

She said that providing healthy environment to children was crucial for ensuring a healthy life, adding that the basic purpose of establishing five new mother and child hospitals was to ensure health of mother and child. She regretted that a large number of mothers and children lost their lives during gynae process every year.

The minister said that provision of hygienic and clean atmosphere and healthy life to children was a basic responsibility of the government. She said that male nurses had been appointed for the first time and international standard treatment facilities would be provided to patients by providing training to doctors on modern lines.