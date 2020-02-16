HARIPUR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the present government was taking concrete measures for the development of the province and promotion of tourism here.
He said this after the inauguration of Khanpur festival during his one-day visit to Haripur.
Mahmood Khan said enhanced tourism would bring prosperity not only in the province, but also in the country. “We are going to form the first Tourism Development Authority (TDA). We are identifying tourists spots in the province and providing all facilities to them,” he added while announcing to establish a Tourism Facilitation Centre.
The chief minister stated that credit goes to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan was becoming the favourite tourist destination. During the current year a large number of tourists were expected to visit KP, and for that regard all arrangements for the provision of facilities to them including, sanitation, facilitation centres, security, Tourism police, installation of CCTV cameras and others had been made, he added.
A large number of tourists and foreigners also participated in the Khanpur festival and enjoyed the local cuisine and culture.
During the day-long visit of Haripur, CM Mahmood Khan inaugurated the 35-kilometre-long Tarnawa to Kohala road worth Rs2.32 billion, which would facilitate 55 villages of the area.
Earlier, the CM also laid the foundation stone of Girls Degree College worth Rs83.7 million, which would be completed within two years.
Mahmood Khan laid the foundation stone of the building of Rescue 1122 worth Rs39.6 million, the building would be completed in 18 months while the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Khanpur building worth Rs139.09 million was also inaugurated by the chief minister.