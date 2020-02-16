Share:

HARIPUR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the present government was taking concrete measures for the devel­opment of the province and promotion of tour­ism here.

He said this after the inauguration of Khanpur festival during his one-day visit to Haripur.

Mahmood Khan said enhanced tourism would bring prosperity not only in the province, but also in the country. “We are going to form the first Tourism Development Authority (TDA). We are identifying tourists spots in the province and pro­viding all facilities to them,” he added while announcing to establish a Tourism Facilitation Centre.

The chief minister stat­ed that credit goes to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan that Pakistan was becoming the favou­rite tourist destination. During the current year a large number of tour­ists were expected to vis­it KP, and for that regard all arrangements for the provision of facilities to them including, sanita­tion, facilitation centres, security, Tourism police, installation of CCTV cam­eras and others had been made, he added.

A large number of tour­ists and foreigners also participated in the Khan­pur festival and enjoyed the local cuisine and cul­ture.

During the day-long visit of Haripur, CM Mah­mood Khan inaugurat­ed the 35-kilometre-long Tarnawa to Kohala road worth Rs2.32 billion, which would facilitate 55 villages of the area.

Earlier, the CM also laid the foundation stone of Girls Degree College worth Rs83.7 million, which would be complet­ed within two years.

Mahmood Khan laid the foundation stone of the building of Res­cue 1122 worth Rs39.6 million, the building would be completed in 18 months while the Te­hsil Municipal Adminis­tration (TMA) Khanpur building worth Rs139.09 million was also inaugu­rated by the chief minis­ter.