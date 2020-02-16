Share:

LAHORE - Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar chaired a meeting at Alhamra on Saturday to review performance of all cultural departments. Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan, Director General PILAC Saman Rai, DGPR Dr Aslam Doger and heads all Information and Culture Departments attended the meeting that also considered the proposal of setting up Arts Council and Museum at district level. Raja Jahangir Anwar directed all the departments to ensure maximum contribution in mega-cultural programs. He directed taking steps to show people the cultural values of all federating units, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan by arranging events. He said that financial assistance has been given to more than 1700 artists across the province under the Artist Support Fund. He said that the process would continue in future. Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra, with its limited resources, has arranged record literary and cultural programs and the same would happen in future.