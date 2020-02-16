Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Mur­taza Baloch has said that people who work hard, show perseverance and zeal can achieve their goals. “Such successful people are a useful part of our society and prove to be torchbear­ers for others,” he said. He was addressing a function, organised by Malir National Press Club in the honour of member of District Council Mir Abbas Talpur, Member Secretary, Information Secre­tary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Malir here at Gulshan-e-Hadid on Saturday.

On this occasion, Sindh Minister for Human Set­tlements Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, also distributed awards among outstand­ing performers in differ­ent walks of life, including journalists, lawyers, po­litical social persons.

General Secretary Malir MPA Mohammad Sajid Jokhio, Imdad Jokhio, Agha Tariq Pathan, Abu Bakar Memon, Mujahid Jokhio, National Press Club President Waheed Murad Sial and party workers also attended the gathering. Addressing the ceremony, Baloch said that the young generation should pay attention to their education and skills for their better future and through their good work they should bring good name to the country and the nation as well.

DINNER FOR MUFTI MUNEEB

Meanwhile, a dinner was also thrown in the honour of Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman in Malir last night.

The ceremony was host­ed by Haji Adam Khat. Provincial Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development & President PPP District Malir Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, Mufti Mohammad Jan Naeemi, Mufti, Nazir Jan Naeemi and other no­tables of area were also present in the ceremony.