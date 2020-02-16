Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat on Saturday said that more than half of the protesting blind employees have received appointment orders so far, while 82 visually impaired employees would soon get their letters at their native districts. The minister said these 82 employees who had been staying at shelter homes were directed to coordinate with Social Welfare Officers, to get appointment orders from their concerned Deputy Commissioners. Raja Basharat said that one of the major demands of visually impaired workers was to allow one percent of the allotted three per cent quota for the disabled to them. Raja Bashart assured that the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab would be implemented in letter and spirit and all 634 visually impaired employees would be recruited accordingly. Representatives of the association of visually impaired employees said “the PTI government has provided the best support to their utmost satisfaction and we are particularly thankful to the CM and Law Minister Punjab for extending their kind cooperation in this regard.” Meanwhile the visually impaired temporary employees while ending protests across the province have expressed their satisfaction over the ongoing process of transferring their services from daily wages to the contract employment after assurance given by the Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat. The announcement was made by representatives of protesting blind employees after successful talks with the Law Minister at the Civil Secretariat last evening. Secretary Social Welfare Zahid Saleem Gondal was also present at the meeting.