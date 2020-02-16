Share:

HYDERABAD - The employees of Mehran Uni­versity of Engineering and Technology ((MUET), Jam­shoro, nominated in the ac­cidental death case of the university student, obtained an interim bail here on Sat­urday.

The 2nd Additional Dis­trict and Sessions Judge granted five-day bail against a surety of Rs50,000 to Pub­lic Relations Officer Imdad Soomro and Transport Offi­cer Riaz Qazi and the driver.

Soomro, Qazi and the point bus driver Hakim Kho­so were nominated in the FIR lodged at Qasimabad police station on Friday by Syed Ali Mir Shah, father of the deceased student Syed Shayan Ali Shah. The FIR was registered under sec­tions 320, 279, 201 and 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The student was allegedly struck by the point bus on February 10 in Naseem Nagar area after he alighted from the same bus on return from the university.