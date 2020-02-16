Share:

PESHAWAR - About four more Coro­navirus suspects have been declared clear in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to KP Health Department, three suspected cases emerged in Peshawar and one in Swabi in the last week. The samples of suspected patients were sent to Nation­al Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for analysis.

The NIH has declared the suspects clear af­ter analysing their samples. According to health department, 12 suspected Coronavi­rus cases have been re­ported so far in KP and NIH has declared 11 among them as clear.