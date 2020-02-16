PESHAWAR - About four more Coronavirus suspects have been declared clear in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
According to KP Health Department, three suspected cases emerged in Peshawar and one in Swabi in the last week. The samples of suspected patients were sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) Islamabad for analysis.
The NIH has declared the suspects clear after analysing their samples. According to health department, 12 suspected Coronavirus cases have been reported so far in KP and NIH has declared 11 among them as clear.