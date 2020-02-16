ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan and Turkey are pondering over joint projects for promotion and preservation of Islamic architecture and heritage.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, she said exhibitions and workshops will be conducted to promote cultural heritage and calligraphy.
The SAPM termed the Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) between the state media of Pakistan and Turkey as a welcoming and positive step.
She said these MOUs will enable both the countries to screen each other’s dramas and promote the cause of Muslim Ummah.
She stated that both the countries have also agreed to enhance cooperation in the field of cinema, which will help us revive and promote our industry.
Later, talking to media persons outside Shelter Home here, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the government is taking practical steps to protect the weaker segments of society as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. She said this facility is a reflection of the government’s efforts to transform the country into a welfare state on the pattern of Madinah.
She maintained that 2,000 people utilise the service on daily basis where they are provided free meals. The special assistant said no previous government made such policy to provide shelter and food to destitute.
She criticised the PMLN leadership and said the increase in inflation is the result of corruption and money-laundering in the last PMLN’s government. She said PTI-led government is taking solid steps for those people who have no shelter, adding that the spokespersons of PMLN have nothing to tell the people about escape of their leadership.
The PM’s aide said Sharif family was involved in money laundering and transfer illegal money in different foreign accounts through TTs.