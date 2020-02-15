Share:

The Insaaf Sehat Card introduced by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government is working wonders in their favour especially with the lesser privileged strata of the society. They have been able to provide medical aid to deserving families. If one is to talk to any of these people, there is a sense of gratitude and also the satisfaction that the state is taking care of their basic needs, while they are busy in their day to day struggle. Despite the health crisis in the country, lack of trained professionals, unavailability of medicines, and the onset of several viruses, the Sehat Card manages to ease several lives.

The issue, however, is the packaging of the card, and it is very reflective of how the party fails to transition from party level politics to national politics. While the sentiment may just by an association, it brings in the criticism that PTI wanted to discontinue with former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto’s name in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Parties need to be able to look beyond party politics and work towards goals that will outlive their five-year democratic tenure. PTI has been a trendsetter as the third biggest party in the country. It is important for them to change how work is branded in the country.

Each party in government, despite their voter base, works for the people of the country as a national party. Their policies, decisions, and branding should reflect the national sentiment that has been misplaced due to party politics in the country. The Insaaf Sehat Card is for all Pakistanis equally. This divisive branding should not encourage discrimination among the masses due to party affiliation. The government needs to be mindful of such consequences when it introduces any policy in the system.