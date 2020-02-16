Share:

LAHORE - For the first time in the history of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), the fans and followers of the league will enjoy the action in the country’s national language. A star-studded commentary panel, including Ramiz Raja, Bazid Khan, Waqar Younis and Urooj Mumtaz, will comment in Urdu for five overs in every innings. This development is part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) drive to provide improved live coverage to its fans and followers and allow people to get closer to the event and the game. In another initiative, the Spidercam will provide interactions between players and commentators during the two eliminator and final matches in Lahore. The event’s coverage will be done in high-definition by 28 cameras. HBL PSL’s new commentators will be former Australia and Netherlands bowler Dirk Nannes, former South Africa cricketer HD Ackerman, former England cricketers Mark Butcher and Dominic Cork, and Kass Naido. Moreover, Danny Morrison, Michael Slater, Alan Wilkins and Jonty Rhodes will also return for commentary.