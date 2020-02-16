ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has given approval of reforms for civil servants and the notification in this regard likely to be issued next week, The Nation has learnt it reliably.
According to the recommendations of reforms for civil servants of Pakistan, the performance of the every government servant would be reviewed after 20 years of his/her service, and the officers would be promoted to higher grades or ranks based on their performance. The proposal aims to promote only qualified and competent officers.
The government has announced to form an evaluation board comprising of senior secretaries and Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) chairman, which will decide the continuation of civil servants employment. So far 20 per cent officers fulfilling the eligibility criteria would be promoted to grade 20 and 21, while it has been mandatory for the government officer to served other than his province in order to get promotion in grade-21, according to new laws. The civil servant, who will serve over 10 years in one province, would not be promoted to upper grade, while for getting promotion in grade-19 and grade-20; one has to perform duties in hard areas. The officers belong to Office Management Group would spend two spend two terms in Federal Secretariat. The officers of grade-17 and grade-18 would learn the local language where they post following Public Serving Initiative. Efficiency and discipline rules have also been set up under the civil service reforms. The inquiry officer conducting the irregularities will be obligated to submit a report in 60 days.
In case if he failed to submit a report or had submitted bogus report, the inquiry will be launched against him. All officers will be bound to declare their assets before promotion in next grades.
According to new law, 600 to 700 vacant posts would be distributed among provinces aimed to fill these posts. And male and female officer of grade-18 will be bounded to spend five and three years in other province for promotion in grade-19.
The new laws regarding civil servants promotion will be implemented in this year and pilot project in this regard in different nine ministries will also be implemented from January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 in first phase.