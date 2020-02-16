Share:

ISLAMABAD - Though Prime Minister Imran Khan never hesi­tates passing statements against the top brass of opposition factions, yet his remarks about Maula­na Fazlur Rehman regarding sedition charges was seemingly unexpected shock for opposition, espe­cially during the visit of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan.

On Friday’s morning, the members of treasury and opposition were seen jointly thumping desks over the promises of Tayyip Erdogan for his coun­try’s support on Kashmir cause. But, this cordial atmosphere between the government and op­position remained not more than two hours, as it turned unpleasant after the statement of the prime minister about JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, soon after the joint session of parliament, remarked in a presser that government was contemplating to charge JUI-F chief under Article 6. The divided parliamentary opposition factions over the NAB laws and other matters took no time to get united against the gov­ernment, as the discussion on the premier’s state­ment completely dominated over rest of business in the National Assembly other day [Friday].

The joint opposition in the lower house of parlia­ment asked the government to immediately clarify the situation after the statement of the prime min­ister. These opposition members would repeat its demand in upcoming sessions of the parliament.

The religio-political party [JUI-F] has even rushed to challenge the government to impose sedition charges against its party chief. Support­ing the voice of Asad Mehmood [Son of Maulana Fazlur Rehman], MMA’s MNA Maulana Abdul Sha­koor said the government should dare to charge any member of his party.