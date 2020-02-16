Share:

SWABI - Tor Dher police on Satur­day arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted to police for the last 28 years in many cases.

According to a press re­lease issued here said that Qaiser Ali, resident of Jah­angira, was wanted to po­lice for the last 28 years, has been arrested during crackdown against crim­inals. The police also re­covered one Kalashnikov, one pistol, and rounds from his possession.

6kg hashish seized from ambulance

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized six kilogramme hashish from an am­bulance on Motorway toll plaza, said the ANF spokesperson. The ANF force stopped a suspect­ed ambulance and recov­ered five packets of nar­cotics kept in tomato box.

The accused Ishfaq con­fessed that he was smug­gling it from Peshawar to Upper Dir. The ANF team arrested him and started the investigation.