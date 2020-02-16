SWABI - Tor Dher police on Saturday arrested a Proclaimed Offender (PO) wanted to police for the last 28 years in many cases.
According to a press release issued here said that Qaiser Ali, resident of Jahangira, was wanted to police for the last 28 years, has been arrested during crackdown against criminals. The police also recovered one Kalashnikov, one pistol, and rounds from his possession.
6kg hashish seized from ambulance
The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) on Saturday seized six kilogramme hashish from an ambulance on Motorway toll plaza, said the ANF spokesperson. The ANF force stopped a suspected ambulance and recovered five packets of narcotics kept in tomato box.
The accused Ishfaq confessed that he was smuggling it from Peshawar to Upper Dir. The ANF team arrested him and started the investigation.