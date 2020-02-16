KARACHI - Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six members of a gang of land grabbers, including their leader in Sohrab Goth, and also recovering illegal arms from their possession.
Talking to media persons, DSP Sohail Faiz said that police, on a tip-off, arrested six gang members, including their kingpin Ali Hassan Brohi during a raid in Sohrab Goth area of the city.
He said that the accused had reached the area for land grabbing, but police arrested them from the spot, adding that illegal arms were also recovered from their possession. Land grabbing is a major issue in the port city, which sees gangs referred to as the ‘land mafia’ grabbing privately or state-owned lands by force.