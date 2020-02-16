Share:

KARACHI - Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested six members of a gang of land grabbers, in­cluding their leader in Sohr­ab Goth, and also recovering illegal arms from their pos­session.

Talking to media persons, DSP Sohail Faiz said that police, on a tip-off, arrested six gang members, includ­ing their kingpin Ali Hassan Brohi during a raid in Sohr­ab Goth area of the city.

He said that the accused had reached the area for land grabbing, but police ar­rested them from the spot, adding that illegal arms were also recovered from their possession. Land grab­bing is a major issue in the port city, which sees gangs referred to as the ‘land ma­fia’ grabbing privately or state-owned lands by force.