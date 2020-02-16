Share:

Rawalpindi-Rawalpindi police high-ups held a meeting to formulate action plan to net Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) based international gang of criminals allegedly involved in a series of crimes including launching brazen armed attack on a police party on motorway, killing a showroom owner while fracturing foot of a cop, sources disclosed to The Nation on Saturday.

Presided over by the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habib Tajik, the meeting which was also attended by SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran, SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat, SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, SP CIA Asif Masood and other senior and junior officers, sources said.

During the meeting, the top cops decided to write a letter to Chief and Home Secretaries of KP to assist Rawalpindi police in nabbing the gang of hardcore criminals led by Muhammad Bilal, ring leader of dacoit gang-cum-proclaimed offender, involved in a series of house robberies, murders, dacoities, car lifting and street crimes in the Rawalpindi Region, they said.

The participants of meeting also decided to approach Punjab Home Department for asking Ministry of Interior for ordering members of other law enforcement agencies to help out police to bust the dacoit-cum-car lifting gang taking refuge in KP and along with border of Afghanistan, sources mentioned.

A senior police officer told The Nation that the gang that attacked police party is headed by Muhammad Bilal, who is also declared a PO by a court of law. He informed the dacoit gang is wanted by police for its involvement in 12 cases ranging from murder, attempted murder, house robberies, dacoities, and car lifting. He said the gang also shot dead a Saddar-based trader Muhammad Haroon Qureshi and injuring his grand-daughter Mahnoor in 2019 at Mohala Gulshan Jalil, the precinct of PS Morgah.

He revealed earlier three members Zahid Shah, Syed Wali and Najeeb Ullah of the gang were arrested by former SHO PS Wah Saddar SI Raja Aizaz for their involvement in a house robbery who during investigation confessed their crimes including murder of Haroon Qureshi. “Shockingly, the ring leader of gang Bilal terrorised the applicants of both cases and the victims refused to identify the dacoits during identification parade in Adiala Jail,” he disclosed. A court of law discharged the three dacoits from case on January 30 and they came out of Adiala Jail, he said. “Now, the gangsters along with Bilal Khan are targeting Rawalpindi police to level the scores,” he said.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, when contacted, confirmed the development. He said he and other officers of police are in touch with KP police to bust the dacoit gang.

During interaction with this correspondent, SSP Investigation Faisal Kamran also made shocking revelations that the gang is being shielded by some KP police officers and politicians of incumbent government. “We will not sit peacefully until arrest of Bilal Khan and his accomplices,” he pledged.