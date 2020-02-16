Share:

NAWABSHAH/KARACHI - Unidentified assailants shot dead Mem­ber of Sindh Assembly from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Shahnaz Ansari when she was visiting village Ali Murad Khokhar in district Naushero Feroze on Saturday to offer Fateha over the demise of her brother-in-law Zahid Khokhar.

Shahnaz, who was hit by three bullets in her chest, succumbed to her injuries at Peoples Medical College Hospital.

It was learnt that she had a family feud over an issue of property. She was elected MPA on PPP ticket on a reserved seat.

CM ORDERS IMMEDIATE ARREST OF SHAHNAZ’S MURDERERS:

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday, taking notice of a fir­ing incident in Naushero Feroze wherein Member Sindh Assembly (MPA) Shahnaz Ansari was killed, has sought a detailed report from the authorities concerned and directed the police to ensure immedi­ate arrest of the culprits involved.

The CM, in his telephonic call with the husband of slain MPA, expressed sorrow and grief over the incident, according to spokesman for the chief minister.

The chief minister informed the hus­band of slain MPA about the strict direc­tives he had given to police for the imme­diate arrest of the assailants.

IGP SEEKS DETAILED REPORT ON KILLING OF MPA

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday, tak­ing notice of the murder of MPA Shahnaz Ansari in a firing incident in Naushero Feroze, has sought a detailed report from Deputy IGP Shaheed Benazirabad.

The Sindh Police chief ordered the con­cerned officials to ensure the arrest of the culprits at the earliest, said a statement.

He asked them to ensure effective in­vestigation into the incident by properly collecting evidence from the spot and re­cording statements of the eyewitnesses.

Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also ordered to enhance snap checking and patrol­ling in the area. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemned the murder of the party member in Sindh Assembly Shahnaz Ansari in Naushero Feroze and expressed deep grief and sorrow over the incident.

In a statement issued here, the PPP chairman said that Shahnaz was a committed party worker whose killing should be properly investigated and the culprits punished.

Bilawal expressed solidarity with the members of the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Similarly, Sindh Minister for Infor­mation Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, while strongly condemning the murder of member of provincial assembly Shahnaz Ansari, has said that it was a atrocious act and that her murderers would be brought to justice without ado.

The minister said that it was a poignant incident. While paying reverence to the slain MPA, he said that the services of Shahnaz rendered for the party would never be forgotten.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party had announced three days of mourning over the murder of its MPA. “Political activi­ties of the party would remain suspended during the period,” the minister said.

Nasir said that a thorough investigation into the murder of the woman MPA would be conducted. “Anyone found involved or helping in the murder would not be spared,” he resolved.

The minister said that initial investiga­tion had pointed to a family dispute that led to the murder of Shahnaz. But, he said, it was quite early to reach to any conclu­sion at this moment in time.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the police would soon inform about the mo­tives and persons behind the incident.

Separately, Muttahida Qaumi Move­ment-Pakistan’s Organisation Restora­tion Committee head Dr Farooq Sattar has also condemned the incident, and demanded the authorities concerned to arrest the culprits at the earliest.