Share:

Punjab government has banned any action leading to or resulting of the sharing of official documents through WhatsApp application by government offices over risk of confidential information being potentially leaked to irrelevant \persons.

The provincial authorities had also received complaints that the authourities in government departments used WhatsApp to execute the day-to-day matters relating to office work as documents were being exchanged on the messaging service. The WhatsApp groups were formed for this purpose and documents were reportedly being leaked.

The top officers have taken notice of this and all the provincial departments have been instructed in order to abandon any usage of the application in their working as it might result to a genuine threat to government and its procedures.