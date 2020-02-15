Share:

Commissioner orders crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

MULTAN - Commissioner Multan Division Shanul Haq ordered crackdown against profiteers and hoarders. The commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a review meeting against profiteers, hoarders here on Saturday. He said that elements who were looting the citizens did not deserve any tolerance. He ordered to fix the commodities rates with cooperation of stakeholders and ensured implementation on government rates. He also ordered to impose fine to shopkeepers over not displaying rates lists. The commissioner directed to take action on complaints received at Qeemat portal as early as possible and to register cases against hoarders, profiteers involved in artificial inflation. He ordered to deal milk adulterators with iron hands. The commissioner directed officials to identify the sites for renovation of historical places across the division.

RPO listens to public complaints at open court

FAISALABAD - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja held an open court (khulli kutchery) in his office on Saturday and listened to the public complaints. A large number of people appeared at the open court and presented their applications, complaining mostly against the Police Department. The RPO issued on-the-spot orders for redressing the complaints.

3 SHOs suspended over poor performance

FAISALABAD - City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary has suspended three Station House Officers (SHOs) of different police stations on the charge of poor performance. In a meeting, CPO reviewed performance of all police officers and found performance of SHO Kurr Ali Imran, SHO City Tandlianwala Elyas Baig and SHO Tarkhani Zafar Abbas very poor. Therefore, the CPO suspended these SHOs and directed them to report to Police Line for further action.

Man kills wife

FAISALABAD - A man killed his wife over domestic dispute, in the area of Sitiana police station. Police said on Saturday that Bushra Bibi, resident of Chak No 231-GB exchanged harsh words with her spouse Kamran over a domestic dispute. In a fit of rage, Kamran slit the throat of his wife with a sharp edged weapon when she was sleeping. She died on the spot.On information, the area police headed by SHO Sitiana Rana Javaid Iqbal rushed to the spot and arrested the accused along with weapon.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he had suspicion over the character of his wife and he repeatedly warned her to mend her way but to no avail.

Further investigation is under progress.