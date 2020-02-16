Share:

English Premier League leaders Liverpool won against Norwich City 1-0 in Saturday's away game to get their 25th win this season.

Having a dreamlike season, Liverpool -- still unbeaten -- boosted their points to 76 in 26 matches.

Saturday's hero for the Reds was Senegalese winger Sadio Mane, scoring the winning goal for his team in the 78th minute.

Liverpool have long craved a Premier League triumph as they last grabbed it three decades ago, in 1990.

Following Saturday's win over Norwich City, Liverpool got their 17th straight win in the Premier League.

Norwich City, who came last, currently have 18 points in the standings.

Second-placed Manchester City have 51 points, while Leicester City are in the third place with 50 points. The two teams have been fighting for the runner-up position.