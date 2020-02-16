Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Informa­tion Shaukat Yousafzai on Saturday said that it was our prime respon­sibility to join hands for polio eradication and save children from permanent crippling.

In a message in con­nection with upcom­ing polio campaign, he said that refus­ing anti-polio drops to children was a form of extremism and each and every citizen should join hands against the dis­ease that is a looming threat to the future of our children.

He said that about 6.7 million children would be targeted in five-day anti polio campaign adding gov­ernment is committed to utilize available re­sources for polio elim­ination.

He also urged par­ents, civil society to placate families refus­ing polio drops to their children and provide help and support to polio workers in ongo­ing vaccination drive.