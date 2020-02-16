Share:

Rawalpindi-An unknown auto theft gang has stolen the motorcycle of Station House Officer Civil Lines that too from inside the police station, shocking the top police bosses, informed sources on Saturday.

Police registered a case against the unidentified two-wheel lifters and began investigation with no recovery or arrest of the robbers so far, they said.

According to sources, SHO Police Station Civil Lines Sub Inspector Tahir Shah arrived in police station on his personnel motorycle and parked the two wheeler outside Front Desk, inside the police station. They said SHO walked towards his office for imparting his duty when unknown thieves took away away his motorcycle. The victim SHO lodged a complaint with his own police station against the unidentified members of auto-theft gang for registration of case.

Despite repeated attempts made by this correspondent to contact SHO SI Tahir Shah, he did not receive the call to give his version.

When contacted, Assistant Superintendent of Police Civil Lines Circle Beenish Fatima confirmed that the bike of SHO went missing from police station mysteriously. She said SHO Tahir Shah is an honest, dedicated and crime killer. She suspected some opponent cops of SI or anti-social elements committed this crime by hiding motorcycle somewhere under a well-thought conspiracy to dent repute of SHO. “CPO ordered SP Syed Ali for holding an inquiry into incident and to fix the responsibility,” she said.