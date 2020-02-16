Share:

KARACHI - Sindh defeated Balochistan by two wickets in their final to win the 3rd Blind Cricket Super League, organised by the PBCC, here at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground on Saturday. Sindh scored 389 runs in 39.5 overs to achieve the target. Sindh’s Gulsher was awarded man of the match trophy for his outstanding performance. Total five teams Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad/Azad Jammu and Kashmir participated in the league, which started here from Monday. The matches were played at PAF Faisal Airbase Ground and Rashid Latif Cricket Academy. Pakistan Petroleum Limited’s Deputy Managing Director Khalid Raza and PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah presented the trophy to winning team’s captain Nasir Ali. AOC Southern Air Command Air Vice Marshal Abbas Ghuman was the guest of honour on the occasion.