ATTOCK - Six people including a dental surgeon on Saturday were killed while fourteen others received serious injuries when an over speeding Hiace collided with a troller.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead bodies to a nearby hospital. The Hiace coming from Rawalpindi, collided with troller near Qutbal toll plaza in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station. As a result, Salman (a dental surgeon of THQ Hospital Pindigheb), Nazakat, Asma Fatima, Sajid, Zain and Ajab died on the spot while Israr Ahmad, Saima, Shamim, Sameer, Tariq, Faheem, Amir, Aslam, Gulab Khan, Bilal, Khan Muhammad, Maqsood, Waseem, Naveed and Khaista Gul received serious injuries.