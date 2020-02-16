Share:

ATTOCK-Six including a dental surgeon on Saturday were killed while fourteen others received serious injuries when an over speeding Hiace collided with a troller.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and dead bodies to a nearby hospital.

As per details an over speeding Hiace coming from Rawalpindi, collided with a troller near Qutbal toll plaza in the jurisdiction of Fatehjang police station. As a result, Salman (a dental surgeon of THQ Hospital Pindigheb ) , Nazakat , Asma Fatima , Sajid , Zain and Ajab died on the spot while Israr Ahmad , Saima , Shamim , Sameer , Tariq , Faheem , Amir Aslam , Gulab Khan , Bilal , Khan Muhammad , Maqsood , Waseem , Naveed and Khaista Gul received serious injuries.