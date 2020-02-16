Share:

ISLAMABAD-The roadside hotels of Takhtbhai, famous for traditional Chapli Kebabs though lack ideal hygiene conditions but still pull customers round the clock because of delicious taste.

Around 155 kilometres towards west from federal capital, Takhbhai is an ancient locality of the province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) known for ancient Bhuddist monastery remains and its Chapli Kebabs. Though commuters travelling to Mardan, Charsaddah, Batkhela and other adjacent areas particularly stop at Takhtbhai to eat and enjoy its traditional Kebabs, few make special trips to enjoy its food. Farman Ali is running his roadside hotel of Chapli Kebabs at Takhtbhai for last two decades. He has spacious parking and outdoor sitting which can accommodate nearly 300 people at a time. At one corner of his hotel facing the main road, he has set a large stove where a person is busy in making Kebabs for customers. The outlook of stove, cooking oil, seating arrangement for people and open kitchen is not ideal to attract customers.

“It is our taste of Kebab due to which people from far flung areas come and enjoy food here,” said Farman. He said that there is no particular reason behind the fame of this dish in entire region, but definitely people like the taste.

He said his hotel runs round-the-clock and daily one animal is sacrificed to complete the order while special recipe of spices is made to make Kebabs tasty.

“All hotels around road have a lot of customers and they are open 24 hours and frying Chapli Kebabs because it is on high demand by them,” Farman said.

However, he said that after the construction of section of motorway, the business activity of the area has decreased as a large number of customers travel from motorway now. Faizan Sabir and Muhammad Waqas who travelled from Wah Cantt viewed that they specially visited Takhtbhai to eat Kebabs as it is famous place for it.

“They are light and fresh in taste,” said Faizan.