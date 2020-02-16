Share:

Pakistan has proudly served the cause of peacekeeping under the umbrella of the United Nations for 6 decades and is still standing firm for the peacekeeping mission of the UN across the globe. Pakistani martyrs have given the ultimate sacrifice for the UN’s peacekeeping goals.

With 157

martyrdoms of Pakistan Army peacekeepers around the World during a journey of 60 years, the country stands tall among other nations. Pakistan’s unflinching resolve and dedication is reflected by the number of peacekeepers deployed all over the world as well as the martyrs who embraced shahadat while serving humanity.

Pakistan lost 22 officers with total of 33

martyrs in a single day, highest number ever, in Somalia during a rescue operation known as ‘Operation Gothic Serpent’ for a US contingent in 1993. The country

The first Pakistani contingent was deployed in Congo in 1960

and the legacy of peace keeping then witnessed missions to DRC, Somalia, Congo, Liberia, Cambodia, serving the purpose of United Nations across the globe.